Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam talks during an interview at the Governor’s Mansion, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Richmond, Va. The embattled governor says he wants to spend the remaining three years of his term pursuing racial “equity.” Northam told The Washington Post that there is a higher reason for the “horrific” reckoning over a racist photograph that appeared in his medical school yearbook. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP) (Associated Press/AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has postponed a reception to celebrate Black History Month as the governor continues to deal with the fallout from a racist yearbook photo.

Northam spokeswoman Ofirah Yheskel said the reception has been moved from Wednesday to later this month. She said the administration is thinking through better ways to honor Black History Month. Black leaders said Monday that they would stage a large protest outside the reception.

Northam has ignored calls to resign. A photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan robes surfaced in his 1984 medical school yearbook. He denies he’s in the photo, but admitted to wearing blackface in 1984.

Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Del. Lamont Bagby says it would be “poor timing” to have the reception now.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.