LOS ANGELES — Chris Pratt says “it’s not an easy time” as he and the rest of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast look to the future of the hit superhero franchise after Disney fired writer-director James Gunn.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Pratt says he stands behind social media posts saying he hopes Gunn can be reinstated for the next movie.

He says he was “shocked” by the news of Gunn’s firing and that it’s a “complicated situation” for the cast of the Marvel movies.

Gunn was fired last month as director of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” because of old tweets that recently emerged where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape. He has apologized for the tweets, which were posted from 2008 to 2011.

