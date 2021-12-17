THE FACTS: The false assertion that vaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized is based on one former physician assistant’s claim that 90% of all patients admitted to her hospital during a recent period were vaccinated against COVID-19. But the hospital records show the vaccination rate was far lower and there was no evidence of any connection between vaccination status and the various illnesses that led to the hospitalizations. A post circulating on Instagram last month cites a blog post by a lawyer representing Deborah Conrad, a former physician’s assistant at United Memorial Medical Center in Rochester, New York, to falsely claim that people are “9x more likely to be hospitalized if they are vaccinated over unvaccinated patients.” Conrad wrote to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration earlier this year warning of possible “serious injuries from COVID-19 vaccines.” In the blog post, it notes that Conrad saw the number of patients in the hospital had “increased dramatically” and claimed that 90% of them were vaccinated against COVID. The hospital disputes her figures. Conrad provides no information for when the patients she reported were hospitalized, and her spokespeople declined to clarify. Her letter was sent in July 2021, and in it, she claims to have alerted the FDA of her concerns in April and May. Hospital records show that in July, just 60% of the facility’s inpatients had received the vaccine, according to Rochester Regional Health spokesperson Jillian Parker. In early April, 15% of hospital patients were vaccinated. And on May 24, 25% of the hospital patients were vaccinated. Conrad also argued that she found an increase in various illnesses — including blood clots, Bell’s palsy, pneumonia and strokes — after the initial roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine. She logged these in VAERS, or the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which allows anyone to submit reports. But VAERS reports are not verified and do not prove that the illnesses are connected to the vaccine. In a response to The Associated Press, Conrad’s legal team acknowledged that she “did not speculate on causation and only did what she was obligated to do: report to VAERS any adverse event following vaccination that led to hospitalization.” No doctors or experts at the hospital raised the same concerns about a rise of these illnesses, Parker said. Parker acknowledged that admissions had gone up at the time, but said the hospital attributed the rise to other factors, including patients deferring care during the height of the COVID pandemic, or scheduling elective surgery that was put off. Conrad’s lawyer said she “stands by her observations and her reporting.” Several experts told the AP that studies have shown serious side effects from the vaccine to be rare. And many of the illnesses Conrad listed — including Bell’s palsy, pneumonia and strokes — are not known side effects of the shots, they said. “The vaccine is not causing all of these conditions that she’s concerned about,” said Dr. Melanie Swift, the associate medical director for occupational health service at the Mayo Clinic. As more of the country is vaccinated, the community’s vaccination rate will be reflected in hospitals’ patients, she explained. Blood clots have been one of the rare side effects of the vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was briefly paused in 2020 over those concerns. But federal regulators allowed the shots to resume less than two weeks later after the risk was found to be rare.