THE FACTS: The report did not reach that conclusion. The finding being referenced dealt with people who were infected after being vaccinated — not the reverse — and experts say it showed that vaccine-induced immunity was working properly. A Yale epidemiologist made the false claim speaking during a panel discussion on COVID-19 hosted by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Monday. Dr. Harvey Risch said at the discussion that an October report from U.K. health officials “showed that people who’ve had COVID and then get vaccinated have lower levels of anti-nucleocapsid antibodies” — which he said meant that the vaccines are “damaging the immune response.” But Risch had details about what the report said out of order. The report referred to people who were vaccinated against COVID-19, and subsequently infected. And its statement on such people having lower levels of such antibodies — referred to as “N antibodies” and generated following an infection with the coronavirus — is not indicative of a problem with the vaccines, the U.K. Health Security Agency and experts said. On the contrary, “It shows the vaccine is limiting the natural infection from the virus, lowering the level of virus replication and therefore limiting the number of antibodies against N that are generated,” Kevin Brown, consultant medical virologist at the U.K. Health Security Agency, said in an email. In an email to The Associated Press, Risch acknowledged that he mixed up the order in his remarks. Asked if he stood by his claim that the vaccines are “damaging the immune response,” Risch said his “interpretation is that by involvement in N antibody levels, that is more general than just their direct involvement in the spike antigens and antibodies.” But several experts disputed Risch’s claim that the vaccines do damage. “It’s untrue in its implication and it reflects a complete misunderstanding of the way vaccine immunity works,” said E. John Wherry, director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania. The COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.K. and the U.S. work by instructingcells to produce spike proteins in order to trigger an immune response; they do not generate N antibodies. When someone is vaccinated, and later becomes infected, their immune system works to limit the virus from replicating, Wherry said. Therefore, it’s not surprising that antibodies to other parts of the virus would be lower. Dr. Taia Wang, a Stanford University assistant professor of medicine and of microbiology and immunology, offered a similar assessment. She also said in an email that lower levels of N antibodies “does not indicate that the vaccines are damaging to the immune system,” and that it “simply means that the vaccine worked exactly as it should.”