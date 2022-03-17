Reviving in-person concerts will return “the power and meaning of the live concert experience,” he said.

It’s the Pops’ first spring season since 2019, rekindling a tradition that dates to 1885.

This spring’s lineup will pay tribute to Pops conductor laureate John Williams, who turned 90 last month, including performances of Williams’ theme for the 1980 classic, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

It opens on May 19 with works by composer Alan Menken, best known for “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.” In June, concerts will highlight the music of jazz legend Duke Ellington, and the season will close with a night devoted to gospel.