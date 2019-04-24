FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, handguns are on display at the NRA convention in Dallas. The National Rifle Association is gathering for its 148th annual meeting beginning Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Sue Ogrocki, File/Associated Press)

The National Rifle Association is gathering this week for its annual meeting amid inner turmoil the likes of which have not been seen in decades.

The NRA is used to battling outside forces that criticize its vigorous efforts to protect gun rights. But these days, NRA insiders and longtime observers describe an organization at war with itself.

The central question: Has it strayed too far from its original mission of gun safety and outdoor shooting sports and become too political?

The 5-million-member organization is meeting in Indianapolis starting Thursday.

