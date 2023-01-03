NTSB: Airline worker pulled into engine in fatal accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An airline ground crew worker was pulled into the engine of a plane during a fatal accident at an Alabama airport, authorities said.
The agency said in a statement that the “aircraft was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground support personnel was ingested into the engine.”
The accident is under investigation and a preliminary report is expected in two or three weeks, the agency said.
The accident involved an Embraer 170 aircraft operated by regional carrier Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines. The flight was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth before the accident, according to officials.
The airport said a ground crew worker for Piedmont Airlines, another American subsidiary, was killed.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the AA/Piedmont Airlines/employee’s family and ground crew,” the airport said in a statement.