NTSB’s chairman Robert Sumwalt said the cracking observed days before the collapse should have prompted contractors and the Florida International University to close the road but did not. Investigative engineers said the cracks were 40 times larger than what is commonly accepted.
The board also concluded the Florida Department of Transportation should have conducted greater oversight of the project.
