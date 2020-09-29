The NTSB found that the crash was probably caused by Prestige Limousine’s “egregious disregard for safety,” resulting in brake failure on a long downhill stretch of road, and that ineffective state oversight contributed.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt also criticized the local prosecutor and state police for what he said was a lack of cooperation with the agency’s crash investigation.

The crash killed 17 family members and friends, including four sisters and three of their husbands, along with the driver and two bystanders outside a country store. It was the deadliest transportation disaster in the United States in a decade.

The board said the New York State Department of Transportation knew of Prestige’s out-of-service violations and lack of operating authority. The board said the state Department of Motor Vehicles failed to properly register the limousine, allowing Prestige to circumvent safety regulations and inspection requirements.

The limousine had been rented to take a group of young friends and siblings to a 30th birthday celebration at a brewery near Cooperstown on Oct. 6, 2018. The vehicle’s brakes failed on a downhill stretch of a state route in Schoharie, 30 miles west of Albany. It blew through a stop sign at a T intersection and crashed shortly before 2 p.m.

Nauman Hussain, the limo company operator, faces 20 charges each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. He has pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial in May, but the trial was delayed because of the pandemic. His lawyers have been meeting with prosecutors to discuss a possible plea deal.

— Associated Press

OREGON

3 dead in hostage incident, shooting

Three people were killed and one was seriously injured in a hostage incident in a Salem, Ore., home, in which a deputy fired gunshots, police said.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “hostage situation” at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Oregon State Police said Tuesday.

Deputies began communications with Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco of Woodburn, in an effort to resolve the situation, police said.

At some point deputies heard gunshots and forced their way into the residence, and Deputy Ricky Kittelson fired a yet-to-be-determined number of gunshots, according to state police. Police did not say whether Kittelson hit anyone with gunfire.

Deputies found Diari Bustos-Bustos, 24, and an 11-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Lopez-Tinoco was found dead by what police said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

Laura Rocio-Bustos, 43, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries from a gunshot wound, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was rescued from inside the residence and uninjured, state police added.