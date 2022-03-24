The southbound semitrailer struck the left front of the eastbound vehicle carrying the girls and both vehicles departed the roadway, according to the NTSB.

The six girls, ages 15-17, were in a Chevrolet Spark that is designed to carry four passengers and only two of the six were wearing seat belts, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to the NTSB, which sent four investigators and a family assistance specialist to Tishomingo, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, to look into the collision.

The girls were students at Tishomingo High School and were on a lunch break at the time, according to district Superintendent Bobby Waitman.

The names of the girls have not been released. A memorial service for them has been scheduled at the school on Friday night at the football stadium.

Flags outside local business were flown at half-staff in their memory.

NTSB investigators are expected to complete on-scene work by Monday and provide a preliminary report on the crash within 30 days.