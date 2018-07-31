GREENVILLE, Maine — Officials say the victims of a fatal plane crash in Maine were a family from Canada.

Police identified the victims Tuesday as 58-year-olds Joseph and Anita Robertson, and 24-year-old Laura Robertson, of Ontario, Canada. The plane crashed about an hour and 45 minutes after taking off from Pembroke, Ontario, on a flight to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the twin-engine Aerostar reported a loss of power before crashing Monday in Greenville, Maine. A spokesman for the NTSB says the plane will be hauled to a secure location for further examination.

The Roberts were prominent in their community, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. The family was active in the United Way and gave to a performing arts center. Joe Robertson also served on the board of Brock University.

