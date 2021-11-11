Thursday’s federal report notes the plane then hit a 70-foot (21.34-meter) tall pine tree before crashing through a forested area that tore off its wings and right stabilator. The plane’s fuselage then caught on fire.
Witnesses said they heard an engine sound like that of an ATV as the airplane turned left toward an open field. The sound ceased after a loud “pop” from the airplane, according to the report.
The pilot, a commander with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard named Deane Thomey, was in intensive care following the accident, according to an Air Force news release. His 24-year-old daughter, Madeline Thomey, died in the crash.