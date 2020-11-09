The two people who died were in their 70s and 80s and had underlying health conditions. One was from New Castle County. The other was from Sussex. And one of the people was a resident of a long-term care facility.
The total number of virus cases in the state is 26,603. And there are 116 hospitalizations, including 24 people who are in critical condition.
There also have been 14,019 recoveries and 338,676 have tested negative.
