2 Chicago officers shot, injured while trying to break up crowd: Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Monday while trying to break up a crowd following Fourth of July gatherings, authorities said. The shooting about 1:45 a.m. on the city's West Side happened less than an hour after a drive-by shooting in Washington Park on the city's South Side left two people dead and four others wounded. Between Friday night and early Monday morning, 12 people had been fatally shot in Chicago and at least 40 more suffered gunshot wounds, according to department statistics. One of the officers wounded early Monday was hit in the foot and the other was struck in the thigh, police said. They were taken to a hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.