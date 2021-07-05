Of the 2021 drownings, 15 had occurred in Lake Michigan as of Friday, compared to 12 through the same period a year ago. Five drownings had been reported in Lake Huron this season, in addition to six in Lake Erie and six in Lake Ontario.
There were 108 drownings in the Great Lakes in 2020, up from the 97 recorded in 2019. There have been at least 978 Great Lakes drownings since 2010.
Last year, more than 50 people drowned in Lake Michigan, setting a record for yearly drowning deaths. More drownings are recorded in Lake Michigan than any of the Great Lakes, accounting for almost half of those reported.
The GLSRP released an explainer video last month to help swimmers understand that dangerous currents occur on the Great Lakes. The group emphasized the “flip, float and follow” drowning survival strategy, which instructs swimmers to prioritize floating and breathing before identifying an exit from the water.
— Associated Press
Iowa
Fatal accident on park ride is 2nd since 2016
Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident that killed a boy on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park — the second deadly incident on the ride in five years.
The accident happened Saturday night on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, when a boat carrying six people flipped over.
Michael Jaramillo, 11, died Sunday of his injuries, and another minor remains hospitalized in critical condition, the Altoona Police Department said Monday. Two other riders suffered minor injuries.
The ride uses a conveyor belt to move rafts through faux river rapids. After the boat overturned, emergency responders and witnesses helped to free the riders, and four were taken to a hospital for treatment, police spokeswoman Alyssa Wilson said.
Detectives are working with Adventureland and state inspectors “to understand this tragic accident,” she said.
The Raging River has been a staple of the park since 1983, when then-Gov. Terry Branstad took one of the inaugural rides.
In June 2016, seasonal employee Steve Booher, 68, and another worker helping riders in and out of boats were knocked off their feet when the ride began moving unexpectedly. Booher fell onto the conveyor belt about three feet below and became wedged between a boat and a concrete sidewall, where his head was repeatedly rammed until the ride’s operator shut it down.
Booher died days later.
— Associated Press
2 Chicago officers shot, injured while trying to break up crowd: Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Monday while trying to break up a crowd following Fourth of July gatherings, authorities said. The shooting about 1:45 a.m. on the city's West Side happened less than an hour after a drive-by shooting in Washington Park on the city's South Side left two people dead and four others wounded. Between Friday night and early Monday morning, 12 people had been fatally shot in Chicago and at least 40 more suffered gunshot wounds, according to department statistics. One of the officers wounded early Monday was hit in the foot and the other was struck in the thigh, police said. They were taken to a hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
2 teenagers dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Cincinnati park: Two teenagers are dead after apparently exchanging gunfire that wounded three others at a downtown Cincinnati park where hundreds of teens were gathered late on the Fourth of July, police said. It's possible others were involved in the conflict Sunday at Smale Park, but police aren't searching for any other particular suspects, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Monday.
3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas neighborhood: Three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood, police said. Dallas police said they don't yet have any suspects identified in the shooting late Sunday night. Police say the motive and circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
— From news services