DOVER, Del. — A Delaware hospital will have to pay damages to a longtime nurse who wasn’t allowed to go back to work wearing a back brace after surgery.

The News Journal reports former neonatal intensive care unit nurse Suzanne Wilgus won nearly $300,000 from Bayhealth Medical Center earlier this month.

According to court documents, Wilgus needed surgery for a serious medical condition and was told to wear a back brace for lumbar support when returning from medical leave. Bayhealth asserted she violated policy restricting the use of assistive devices outside American with Disabilities Act accommodations, but she said she didn’t have any physical limitations precluding her from working.

She was fired four days after she was to return to work.

Bayhealth attorney Sam Moultrie wouldn’t comment. It’s unclear whether Bayhealth will appeal.

