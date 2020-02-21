The State Journal reports the last child injured had multiple broken bones, including a fractured skull.
Kaphaem told parents attending Thursday’s sentencing that he felt embarrassment and shame for what he did.
“None of what I’m feeling, however, can come close to the myriad of emotions and states of mind experienced by the families here today,” he said. “You put your trust in me to care for your most precious loved ones and I failed you. The anguish I have caused is something no parent should ever have to endure.”
Kaphaem earlier told investigators he didn’t remember harming the children.
