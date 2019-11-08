The allegations included failing to meet the required daily care hours, failing to supply prescribed medicines, failing to maintain hygiene standards and failing to protect residents from falls, burns and other hazards.
Newark Manor has agreed to pay $175,000 to Delaware’s Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance and spend $206,000 on capital improvements that will enhance resident care.
A two-year corporate integrity agreement also subjects Newark Manor to extensive compliance obligations.
