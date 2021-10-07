But once COVID-19 hit and Dalton visited at her mother’s window, she saw fewer and fewer aides pass by, and her mother sometimes left in a soiled diaper for hours. Her hair was often matted and her toenails grew long. A bedsore the size of a fist festered on her backside. Sometimes, unable to dial a phone herself and with no aides in sight, she would holler to a passing custodian for help.