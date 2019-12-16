Another 18 million people from eastern Texas into western Georgia and as far north as the Tennessee-Kentucky line face a greater than normal risk of severe weather, the weather service said.

Forecasters said tornadoes, hail and winds blowing at 70 mph (112 kph) posed the greatest threat as a cold front moves across the region in an easterly direction. Storms that are predicted to begin in the west could last until early Tuesday in the eastern, forecasters said.

Several school systems in north and western Alabama canceled afternoon events and activities as a precaution.

