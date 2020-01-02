The politicians said that as part of legislation passed last month, Congress increased funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $90 million, a 50 percent increase from previous funding levels. The grants will help improve security at such institutions as synagogues, mosques, churches, and community centers.

On Saturday, a man rushed into a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration, hacking at people with a machete and injuring five.

“...Everyone should be able to worship and pray in peace,” said the statement issued by Reps. Max Rose, Jerrold Nadler, Yvette Clarke, Eliot Engel, Hakeem Jeffries, Carolyn Maloney, Nita Lowey, Gregory Meeks, Grace Meng and Nydia Velázquez.

