The first-term congressman who toppled a Republican incumbent had not previously expressed support for the inquiry. His district is the only Congressional District in New York City that backed Trump in 2016.

Rose told constituents at a town hall meeting that “the American people have a right to know if their president used the power of his office to get a foreign power to interfere in our election.”

