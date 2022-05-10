N.Y. congressman Reed resigns over misconduct accusation

Placeholder while article actions load

Rep. Reed resigns over misconduct accusation Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), who was accused of sexual misconduct last year, resigned from Congress on Tuesday. “After almost 12 years in Congress, today is my last day,” Reed said on the House floor. Reed said after the sexual assault accusations that he would not seek reelection. His term was set to end next year.

Reed was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over the allegations.

A former lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, accused the congressman of assaulting her in 2017.

At that time, Reed told The Washington Post that Davis’s account of his actions “is not accurate.”

But he later apologized to her after announcing his decision not to run for reelection.

Davis said she had no comment on Reed’s resignation.

Reed is a former co-chair of the House’s Problem Solvers Caucus and was seen as one of the more moderate Republicans in the House.

Reed will take a job at the Prime Policy Group, a government relations and public affairs firm, the news outlet NY1 reported.

In his House speech Tuesday, Reed said that “it is time for petty political posturing to end.”

— Mariana Alfaro

and Beth Reinhard

Man charged with killing mother at sea

A man found floating on a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate.

The eight-count indictment released in federal court in Burlington, Vt., also says Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Conn., in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies, but he was not charged with that killing.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina to go fishing with his mother, Linda Carman, who was never found.

Carman, 28, of Vernon, Vt., was arrested Tuesday.

An indictment handed down May 2 but made public after Carman’s arrest claims that on Nov. 11, 2013, Carman used his New Hampshire driver’s license to purchase a rifle that he used on Dec. 20, 2013, to shoot Chakalos while he slept.

Carman moved to Vermont in 2014. In September 2016, he arranged to go on a fishing trip with his mother on his boat named the Chicken Pox.

In 2019, a federal judge in Rhode Island, in an insurance company case, decided that Carman contributed to the sinking of the boat. Carman denied doing anything to intentionally make the boat unseaworthy.

Chakalos, who was a real estate developer, left behind an estate that was worth nearly $29 million, which was to be divided among his four daughters. Carman is in line to get about $7 million of the estate, as his mother’s only heir.

— Associated Press

2 Outer Banks beach houses crash into surf

Two beach houses have fallen into the waves along North Carolina’s coast, U.S. National Park Service officials said Tuesday. The unoccupied homes were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe.

Debris from the first fallen house was spreading widely. Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which is part of the Park Service, said they will be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities.

Earlier, a house in Rodanthe collapsed in February.

North Carolina’s coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands. Hatteras Island is part of what’s known as the Outer Banks.

Hundreds of pricey vacation homes have been built there in places where experts say they probably should not have been. The islands are particularly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both sides.

— Associated Press

