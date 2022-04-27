N.Y. court says congressional map must be redrawn

Placeholder while article actions load

Court: Congressional map is unconstitutional Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York’s highest court struck down the state’s new congressional map as unconstitutional Wednesday, dealing a setback to Democrats ahead of this year’s midterm elections. The state’s Court of Appeals sided with Republicans, who sued over complaints that the new lines were drawn to help Democrats win more seats. The court called the map “substantively unconstitutional as drawn with impermissible partisan purpose.”

New York Democrats drew a new congressional map with boundaries that could have helped their party gain as many as three seats, a notable advantage at a moment when Democrats are fighting to keep their slim U.S. House majority during what many in the party fear will be a difficult election cycle.

The final ruling takes the mapmaking role away from the state legislature and gives it instead to a court-appointed “neutral expert.” The judges in their ruling determined there is enough time before the elections to finish the job, but they noted that the primary elections for Congress probably would be moved to August. The gubernatorial and other statewide elections would remain in June.

The Democrats, with control over the entire state government, drew a map that would have given their party an edge in 22 districts, compared with four where the Republicans would have had an advantage. The current New York delegation is composed of 19 Democratic seats to eight seats for Republicans. The state lost a seat after the 2020 Census reapportionment of congressional seats.

In 2014, New York voters approved a constitutional amendment to set up a separate entity outside the state legislature to control redistricting in an explicit effort to take partisanship out of the process. The 10-member commission was split equally along party lines. Of the members, eight were appointed by partisan legislative leaders. Their job was to draft a map for the state legislature to approve.

But the redistricting commission, as a result of its own partisan stalemate, never produced a final map, so the New York state lawmakers did it themselves.

— Colby Itkowitz

Man arrested in 1988 fatal stabbing of girl, 11

An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts rail yard, authorities said Wednesday.

Marvin C. McClendon Jr., 74, faces a murder charge in the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, N.H., Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said at a news conference.

He was arrested at his home in Bremen, Ala., and is being held on a fugitive charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday. He will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a date to be determined.

The sixth-grader’s body was found in the Lawrence train yard the day after she was reported missing.

Melissa Ann had accompanied her mother and her mother’s boyfriend to a Lawrence social club on Sept. 11, 1988, not far from the rail yard, and went outside to play while the adults stayed inside, authorities said.

She was reported missing that night and found the next day. She had been stabbed, and her body had been run over by a train, Blodgett said.

Lawrence and Salem, N.H., are just a few miles apart.

McClendon, a former employee of the Massachusetts prisons department, lived in Chelmsford and was doing carpentry work at the time of the killing. He worked and attended church in Lawrence, Blodgett said.

It is unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, the district attorney said.

Blodgett’s cold case unit has been working on the case since 2014, and McClendon has been a person of interest for some time, Blodgett said. Evidence recovered from the victim’s body was instrumental in leading to the suspect, authorities said. Blodgett did not detail exactly what that evidence was and did not disclose a potential motive.

The girl’s mother, Janet Tremblay, died in 2015 at age 70, according to her obituary. But an aunt and a cousin have been informed of the arrest, Blodgett said.

— Associated Press

