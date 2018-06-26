NEW YORK — A New York physician who pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while performing an abortion that led to the bleeding death of a six-months-pregnant woman and been sentenced to prison.

Dr. Robert Rho, of Great Neck, Long Island, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison Tuesday.

Rho admitted he was negligent doing the abortion on 30-year-old Jamie Lee Morales in 2016, severing her uterine aorta, ripping her cervix and piercing her uterine wall.

A Queens jury was close to a verdict on the original second-degree manslaughter charge against the 55-year-old doctor before he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. He had faced up to 15 years behind bars for manslaughter.

