N.Y. family seeks amends from Sesame Place

Gift Article Share

Family seeks amends from Sesame Place Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The family of two Black girls who are seemingly snubbed by a costumed character at Sesame Place Philadelphia in a viral video this past week stepped up pressure on Saturday for the amusement park to turn the incident into a “teachable moment” about racial bias. At a news conference in New York, attorneys for the family pressed Sesame Place and its owner, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, to make amends after the company issued several statements that the family suggested were insincere.

“The ball is in your corner, SeaWorld,” said Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney. “. . . Let’s make this a teachable moment, Sesame Street, for American society.”

The incident made national news last weekend after an employee dressed as the muppet Rosita was recorded appearing to refuse to high-five two 6-year-old Black girls at a parade at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa. Jodi Brown posted the video of her daughter and niece, leading to calls to boycott the park.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

1 dead in shooting

in Seattle suburb

One person was killed and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Wash., police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one death.

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one person, police said.

— Associated Press



Two sentenced to life in killing of Calif. teens: Two men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished six years ago were sentenced Friday to life in prison without possibility of parole, prosecutors said. Chandale Shannon, 25, of Winters and Jesus Campos, 22, of Woodland were sentenced for the 2016 kidnapping and killing of the teens, whose bodies were never found. The men were among four people charged with killing Enrique Rios, 16, and his friend Elijah Moore, 17. Prosecutors said Moore was killed in revenge after stealing 3 ounces of marijuana from three of the defendants. Rios was shot and killed by David Froste in October 2016 when he refused to call or provide a location for Moore, who was killed several weeks later in November, prosecutors said.



— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article