N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for the coronavirus

Placeholder while article actions load

Governor tests positive for virus Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, saying she will isolate and work remotely this week. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic,” Hochul, 63, tweeted. “A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.”

A day earlier, she had tweeted a photo from the Olana State Historic Site outside Hudson, N.Y., which she visited to thank park volunteers.

Hochul is at least the 18th U.S. governor to test positive for the virus, according to an Associated Press tally. Several U.S. governors have tested positive in recent months, with Connecticut’s Ned Lamont (D) and Maine’s Janet Mills (D) testing positive in April. New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) tested positive on April 10, his 100th day in office.

Advertisement

Hochul’s positive test comes amid rising case numbers in New York. For weeks, much of Upstate New York has been in the high-alert orange zone, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designation that reflects serious community spread.

New York City last week crossed the city’s threshold for “medium risk,” indicating the widening spread of the subvariant known as BA.2 that has swept the state’s north.

— Associated Press

Austin cuts pot arrests, no-knock warrants

Austin residents voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession and ban police from using no-knock warrants, a win for a liberal group that pushed the ballot initiative in Texas’s capital.

The measure received 85 percent support, according to unofficial results posted by county election officials Saturday. The rules, which the City Council must codify into law, prohibit police officers from issuing citations or arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana except in very limited circumstances and will require that officers executing search warrants announce their presence before entering homes.

Advertisement

Neither of the changes represent a major departure from current policy. The Austin City Council passed a resolution in 2020 to end misdemeanor weed arrests and tickets, although it will now become law. Officials say the police execute just a handful of no-knock warrants every year.

The results represent a success for Ground Game Texas, which has pushed for liberal policies in and organized the ballot measure. With no Democrat elected to statewide office in Texas since 1994, the group has focused on local issues.

— Bloomberg News

Officials investigate fire at Wis. antiabortion group: Vandals struck an antiabortion group office, where a fire broke out and a Molotov cocktail was found, authorities said Sunday. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison was suspicious in nature. He said someone also spray-painted a message outside the building. No one was injured, and officials were still working to determine how much damage the fire caused. It wasn't immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" was spray-painted on the building. The president of the lobbying group, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a "direct threat against us" given that it happened just a few days after a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked suggesting the court may soon overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in this country. She said people could have been hurt if they had been working in the office at the time.

Advertisement

Feds accuse operator of leaving people on sinking boat: Federal authorities say a boat operator knew his passengers could not swim when he abandoned six Indian nationals on a sinking boat during a failed smuggling attempt across the frigid St. Lawrence River into northern New York. Brian Lazore, a U.S. citizen, was ordered held without bail last week on smuggling charges. His defense attorney, Gabrielle DiBella, told the Associated Press that Lazore is "presumed to be innocent until proven guilty." Authorities spotted the boat April 28 after it left a hotel in Cornwall, Ontario, and crossed the St. Lawrence River. Court filings saying Lazore "proceeded to exit the sinking vessel and walked to shore" with the vessel taking on water some 800 feet from the Canadian border. The boat was almost completely submerged when the firefighters arrived. Lazore and the six passengers were later treated for hypothermia and then arrested by Border Patrol personnel.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article