N.Y. governor signs voting rights legislation

Governor signs voting rights legislation Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York’s governor signed a law Monday intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people’s voting rights because of their race. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in the U.S. House, makes New York one of the first states to bring back a version of a process known as “preclearance” that was gutted by a landmark Supreme Court decision in 2013.

Under the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, states and counties with a record of suppressing the rights of Black voters once had to seek Justice Department approval before changing voting rules.

The court’s ending of that practice, on the grounds that federal oversight was no longer needed, helped clear the way for multiple states to enact new rules around voting in recent years.

Now, local governments or school districts with a record of discrimination in New York must gain approval from state officials to pass certain voting policies.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed the bill at a ceremony in Brooklyn.

An effort in Congress to revive parts of the Voting Rights Act failed to make it through the Senate.

— Associated Press

1 dead, 8 wounded

in Harlem shooting

An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said.

Officers responded about 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot, police said, citing preliminary information. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Four other people who were shot also arrived at hospitals for treatment, police said. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the wounded included six other males and two females.

Police didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but police said on Twitter that a gun was recovered from the scene.

— Associated Press

2 deputies suspended for actor's death leak

Two Florida deputies have each been suspended for about two weeks for leaking news about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death before his family was alerted, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the two deputies were each suspended for 81 hours without pay.

One of the deputies told his brother about Saget’s death shortly after responding to the scene, and then the brother posted the information on social media, according to an investigation report. The other deputy, who was off duty and not involved in the death investigation, told his neighbor about Saget’s passing, officials said.

Saget, 65, was found by a hotel security officer at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9 after he had failed to check out of the hotel and his family had asked for a well-being check. A medical examiner later determined that the “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” star had died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.

— Associated Press

