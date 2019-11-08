Orleans County District Attorney Joe Cardone says via email that three youths are charged with second-degree conspiracy.
Messages to the district’s superintendent and police weren’t immediately returned.
In a letter to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Bonnewell said authorities are investigating reports that students shared threatening messages and images in the online gaming app, Discord.
