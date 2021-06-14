“I don’t take anything for granted. I thank God every day for little things that I have in my life, ... for being able to talk and walk and think for myself,” said Lillian Feintuch, 85, who contracted the coronavirus and for months lost her sense of smell and taste. She’s now returned to exercising at Nachas and at a local YMCA. And on Monday, she joined a group of women on stage, smiling, lifting her arms high and swaying from side to side to a catchy tune called “Et Rikod,” or “Time to dance.”