Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said “Kasimov was part of a conspiracy in which he sought to fund a foreign fighter’s travel and expenses in Syria to wage violent jihad.”

Five co-conspirators pleaded guilty in the 2015 scheme. Two were sentenced to 15 years in prison and three await sentencing.

The 31-year-old Kasimov faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.