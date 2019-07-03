NEW YORK — New York state’s attorney general wants a judge to help resolve conflicting accounts by President Donald Trump and his administration as to whether they still want a citizenship question added to the 2020 census.

Attorney General Letitia James asked U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman Wednesday for an immediate hearing over the statements after the U.S. Supreme Court last week decided the question can’t immediately be added.

James cited a Wednesday Trump tweet in which the president said news reports saying the Department of Commerce was dropping its quest to add the citizenship question were “FAKE!”

She also cited a statement by the commerce secretary saying the Census Bureau was printing the questionnaires without the question.

