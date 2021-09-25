“I have never seen a case like this,” Lt. William O’Toole, the commanding officer of the Bronx homicide unit, told the New York Post. “These were two newborn babies who were full term and then put in garbage bags and thrown in a rat-infested backyard. Their little bodies had fractures. This has weighed heavy on every detective that has worked on the case.”
The superintendent of a Bronx apartment building discovered the boys’ bodies on Nov. 9, 2020, in the building’s courtyard. The Medical Examiner determined the babies died from blunt force trauma.
O’Toole said police continue to work on the case every day and hope to eventually find a DNA match. The NYPD is offering a reward for information about the case.