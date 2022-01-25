The state had initially instituted a mandate in April 2020 that required people to wear masks in most indoor settings outside their home,. That rule ended in June 2021 for vaccinated people. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in mid-December, as COVID-19 infections surged in the state, that it would go back into effect for at least a month. Earlier this month, the state health department said the mandate would be in place until Feb 1.