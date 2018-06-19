White House senior adviser Stephen Miller waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump to the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The New York Times says it agreed at the request of the White House not to use audio from an interview with President Trump’s aide Stephen Miller for Tuesday’s episode of its popular podcast “The Daily.”

The Times said Tuesday that reporters Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael D. Shear interviewed Miller for a story that appeared in print and online last weekend. He was quoted in the article, but the White House balked at letting Miller’s voice be heard on “The Daily,” the podcast that gets roughly 1 million downloads each day.

The newspaper said it agreed not to use the audio because ground rules for how Miller’s interview would be used were not clearly established. Information Miller gave to reporters was still used in the podcast.

