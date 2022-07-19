NYC bodega clerk won’t face murder charges in stabbing

Gift Article Share

Bodega clerk won't face charge in stabbing Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A New York bodega clerk who fatally stabbed a man who confronted him at work will not face murder charges, the Manhattan district attorney said Tuesday. Jose Alba, 61, was charged with second-degree murder after he fatally stabbed Austin Simon, 35, in the Blue Moon bodega on the evening of July 1.

Surveillance footage of the incident at Blue Moon Convenient Store in Hamilton Heights showed Alba arguing with a woman later identified as Simon’s girlfriend, before Simon walked in, stepped behind the counter toward Alba and shoved him. As the two men tussled, Alba grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed Simon.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying it “would not be able to prove homicide charges” because Alba could reasonably argue that his life was in danger.

The Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, the legal group defending Alba, said Tuesday that he “looks forward to moving about freely and spending time with his family.”

Alba received support online from New Yorkers who said the charges against him should be dropped because he was defending himself.

— Annabelle Timsit

and Nick Parker

Man working at 'Law & Order' location shot

A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday before filming was scheduled to start for the day.

According to police, Johnny Pizarro was found about 5:15 a.m. on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police were investigating and hadn’t released information on suspects or a motive.

News photos from the scene showed police tape blocking off a street where traffic cones stood in spots where cars normally would be parked. No filming was going on at the time of the shooting, according to an NBC spokesperson.

The network confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series, a spinoff of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The third season is scheduled to air this fall.

— Associated Press

Transformer explodes at Hoover Dam

A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, producing a cloud of thick, black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt and electricity continued to flow from one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities, authorities said.

“There is no risk to the power grid,” according to Jacklynn L. Gould, the federal Bureau of Reclamation’s director for the Lower Colorado Region. The fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was out within a half-hour, she said.

Hoover Dam, located on the Nevada-Arizona border about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas, is a popular tourist destination, and some of the visitors captured the scene on video and quickly shared it on social media.

The postings showed the explosion occurred at a building slightly downstream from the base of the dam. The complex is in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it’s not clear how extensive the damage was to the transformer.

Each of the dam’s 17 generators can supply electricity to 100,000 households. As many as 20,000 vehicles a day drive across the wide top of the dam, which is a National Historic Landmark.

— Associated Press

Digest

