At the time of his arrest Sunday, Hay, 39, served as deputy chief of staff for Richard Carranza, the schools chancellor at New York City’s Department of Education. The New York City Department of Education fired Hay following his arrest.

Charging documents have not been released so details of the crime Hay is accused of were unclear. Neenah police have said he’s suspected using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Police arrested Hay, of Brooklyn New York, at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport.

Hay’s case has not yet been listed in online federal court records so it’s unknown whether he’s obtained an attorney. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

A website profile on Hay’s alma mater, the Harvard Graduate School of Education, said he grew up in the small Wisconsin city of Antigo and later worked in the Kettle Moraine School District, among other places.

