The incident and other reports of harassment of Jewish New Yorkers stoked fears of antisemitic violence linked to the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza strip.
More than two dozen people were arrested on charges including hate crime assault after pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators clashed in Times Square on Thursday.
De Blasio, a Democrat, visited Borough Park’s 66th Precinct police stationhouse and assured Orthodox leaders that anyone committing hate crimes would be arrested and prosecuted.
“The perpetrators of these incidents will be found,” de Blasio said. “We’ve talked about it in detail. They will be found. They will be prosecuted. They will suffer the consequences.”
Chief of Department Rodney Harrison promised beefed up policing of Orthodox neighborhoods. “If you choose to commit a hate crime in this city, my detectives will catch you,” said Harrison, who joined the mayor on Sunday. “We will bring you into custody and hold you accountable.