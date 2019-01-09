NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will push to make the city the first in the country to mandate paid vacation days.

The Democratic mayor said Wednesday he will back legislation requiring employers with five or more employees to offer at least 10 paid days off a year.

De Blasio said more than 500,000 full-time and part-time workers in the city currently have no paid vacation days or personal days. He said New Yorkers “need a break.”

The legislation would have to be passed by the City Council. The process could take several months.

Experts say New York City will be the first jurisdiction in the 50 states to mandate paid vacation if the legislation is adopted.

