NYC police cruiser kills pedestrian in multivehicle accident

NEW YORK — A New York City police cruiser struck and killed a 52-year-old woman in a multivehicle accident while responding to an emergency call, police said.
The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Four officers in the SUV were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the car that turned in front of the cruiser was not hurt.
Police said the cruiser was responding to an emergency call by another officer who requested help.
Authorities said Saturday that they they were still investigating the accident.