The racially charged tension between police and protesters isn’t new to the city. Helmeted officers roughing up protesters in 1968 after the death of Martin Luther King Jr. and during riots in 1991 in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn when a young black child was hit and killed by a car driven by a Hasidic Jew.
More discord came in 2014 after another black man, Eric Garner, was heard on video saying his last words —“I can’t breathe” — while in a police chokehold.
Floyd too said, “I can’t breathe” before his death, a scene that put protesters on another collision course with police on the streets of New York.
