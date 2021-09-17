The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched, police said. She declined medical attention.
The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court Oct. 5.
New York City’s rule requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurant dining, gyms and entertainment venues has been in effect since Aug. 17 but is only being enforced as of this week.
Carmine’s, which has two locations in New York City as well as outposts in spots including Las Vegas, is known for large servings of pasta and other Italian dishes. A message seeking comment was left with restaurant management Friday.