The move comes as COVID-19 infections in New York continue to decline after the emergence of the omicron variant fueled a December-January spike.
Mayor Eric Adams hailed the revised mask rules in several TV and radio appearances Friday but gave no target date for lifting the indoor mask mandate in schools. “Eventually we’re going to move to the place to ease up on many of these mandates so we can get back to a level of normality that we are looking for,” Adams said on WPIX.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this month that she would revisit the issue of school mask rules in the first week of March.
Students in New York City and much of the rest of the state will return to the classroom on Monday after a weeklong break.