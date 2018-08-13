NEW YORK — Police are looking for two irate New York City subway riders who punched a conductor in the face after he announced a train was going express.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grant Avenue station in Brooklyn. The transit workers’ union, TWU Local 100, says the conductor announced that his A train would be making express stops, and then a man approached the conductor’s booth window and started yelling at him and throwing punches.

Bystander video released by the New York Police Department shows a man reaching through the window, then the conductor trying to push him away. As they grapple, a woman starts hurling punches through the window.

Police say the 62-year-old conductor was treated for cuts and bruises to his face. The attackers fled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.