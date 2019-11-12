The New York Police Department says a group of unidentified people broke into the house, in the affluent Riverdale neighborhood, through a rear window on a balcony on Saturday evening.

Police released security camera footage showing four people were involved. The suspects fled the scene.

Authorities say Ghermezian was out of town at the time. He told The New York Daily News no one was injured during the burglary.

No arrests have been made.

