The department is still permitted to use handheld and vehicle-mounted sound cannons to make announcements and play recorded messages, but must make reasonable efforts to do so at a safe distance, according to the agreement.

Several people, including activists and a photographer, sued the NYPD in 2016 over the use of sound cannons, formally known as Long Range Acoustic Devices, during 2014 protests over the police chokehold death of Eric Garner. The lawsuit alleged that the use of the devices, first developed for military use, constituted excessive force.

The NYPD agreed to pay $98,000 to five people who said they were hurt by the devices and $650,000 in legal fees.

One of the plaintiffs, Anika Edrei, said in a statement: “Although it moves slowly, we have finally acquired some justice for protestors. Being an activist myself, I hope that the people feel a more protected going out to actions and events.”

A message seeking comment was left with the NYPD.

The city, on behalf of the police department, had vigorously fought the lawsuit and sought intervention from the Supreme Court after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2018 that NYPD and its officials were not entitled to immunity.

Under the settlement agreement, the police department will amend its Administrative Guide and training materials to include its new rules for using sound cannons.