NYPD says the woman has received 10 summonses over the past six months for “unlicensed vending.” She was handcuffed and then released with a ticket.

Her cart was confiscated as “arrest evidence.”

The New York Daily News reports a second woman was arrested for selling churros Monday at another Brooklyn station. Police say they learned she had warrants for failing to appear in court for selling without a license.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD