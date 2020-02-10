The suspect, Robert Williams, 45, of the Bronx, was captured at the precinct station after he walked in and started shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police said.

That attack came just hours after Williams approached a patrol van in the same part of the Bronx on Saturday night and fired at two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, police said.

The officer who was wounded in that earlier attack, Paul Stroffolino, was released from the hospital on Sunday evening.

Williams faces charges including attempted murder, criminal weapon possession and resisting arrest, and was awaiting arraignment, authorities said.

He was hospitalized as of Sunday evening, the Bronx prosecutor’s office said. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.

Police said Williams had a long criminal history, including a 2002 shooting and carjacking in which he fired a gun at police. He was paroled from prison in 2017.