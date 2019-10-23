Police Commissioner James O’Neill fired Pantaleo in August for using a banned chokehold on Garner, whose death was captured on a cellphone video that caused widespread outrage. A sergeant who responded to the scene gave up 20 days of vacation time to settle her disciplinary case.

The Rev. Al Sharpton says “Pantaleo’s decision to seek his reinstatement is not only disrespectful to the police commissioner and NYPD, but also the Garner family.

