Twitter put out a statement noting that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” The company said it is investigating and working to fix it, and promised an update shortly.
Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter.
The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although The Associated Press was able to capture screenshots of several before they disappeared.
