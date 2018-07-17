CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal grand jury has added an obstruction of justice charge against a suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice already facing a 22-count indictment.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says in a news release a grand jury on Tuesday issued a new, 23-count indictment against 47-year-old Allen Loughry. It supersedes an earlier indictment.

The new count alleges that between Dec. 4, 2017, and May 24, Loughry “knowingly and corruptly endeavored to influence, obstruct, and impede” a pending federal grand jury investigation, tried to deflect attention from himself and blamed others for the alleged improper use of Supreme Court funds and property.

The indictment includes previous charges of mail and wire fraud, making false statements to an FBI agent and witness tampering.

A legislative committee is considering whether impeachment proceedings are necessary.

